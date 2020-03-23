KTAB, KRBC & Telemundo Abilene to air virtual town hall on coronavirus with local leaders

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) —In coordination with the Hispanic Leadership Council and La Voz 93.3 FM, television stations KTAB, KRBC and Telemundo Abilene will be airing a virtual town hall dedicated to the local response to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Hope, Not Hype – A virtual town hall

Airing on KTAB, KRBC, Telemundo Abilene and La Voz 93.3FM

Streaming on Big CountryHomepage.com and media Facebook pages

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

3-4p

The following have committed to participating in the town hall:

Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna

Abilene Director of Health Services Annette Lerma

Abilene Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Doug Peters

Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young

Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light

United Way of Abilene CEO Dr. Cathy Ashby

All participants of the town hall will be screened by a medical professional. The town hall is not open to the public; instead, the public is encouraged to submit questions online by using the form below.

“During this unprecedented time, it’s important for our audience to be well informed,” said KTAB Vice President/General Manager Albert Gutierrez. “We are combining the resources of all our stations in an effort to let our audience ask the questions they need information on.”

“We must work together for the sake of our families, friends and neighbors,” said Hispanic Leadership Council President Samuel Garcia. “We are encouraging everyone who has a question to submit it online”

Questions for the town hall may be submitted below: