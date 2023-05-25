ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) will soon present a 2023 Bonner McLane Public Service Award to KTAB, KRBC, Big Country Homepage, and Telemundo Abilene for its work with Houses for Healing last summer! This is our fourth consecutive win and sixth overall.

“TAB presents the Bonner McLane Public Service awards to stations for their exceptional contributions and service to their local communities,” TAB wrote in its announcement of winners Wednesday.

TAB President Oscar Rodriguez said, “Texas’ Radio and Television broadcasters are dedicated to serving their local communities by helping grow and strengthen the cultural and economic fabric of the Lone Star State.”

Only five stations are honored for their civic leadership. Among those five was, of course, KTAB/KRBC and our Nexstar sister station, KXAN in Austin.

KTAB/KRBC is being honored in the Small Market Category for our 2022 Day of Service as part of our parent company’s Founder’s Day. Our employees (and interns!) spent the day volunteering with Houses for Healing.

We helped pour concrete, prepare areas for landscaping, paint, run electrical wire, set trusses atop walls, deck roofs, lay shingles, move dirt, collect trash, and organize construction material. These hard efforts build about 20 tiny homes for the nonprofit which provides free housing for patients and their families after surgery at area hospitals. Thankfully, Bahama Buck’s was there to keep us cool!

KTAB/KRBC has won this award six times total since 2017, and this is our fourth consecutive win.

TAB will celebrate the outstanding contributions of the five honorees during a Leadership Breakfast on August 3 in Austin.