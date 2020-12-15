KTAB/KRBC’s ‘Jackets for Joy’ delivers donated coats to Hawley students

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Donations from our readers and viewers are helping some Jones County students to have a warm jacket this winter.

KTAB/KRBC received hundreds of coats in this year’s Jackets for Joy program that collects new and gently used jackets and for people who need them.

Program leaders donated jackets to 25 students at Hawley Elementary on Monday.

Hawley Principal Jacob Cox says they even have a few extras for when the children hit a growth spurt or if they lose theirs.

“They asked for a number of coats for each campus, that kids that may just not have one or outgrown them or something. They delivered 30, about 30 to 35 coats to us. We have 25 that we know we are going to give out and then we have a few extra to keep in our coat closet just for when they come up after the break,” Cox says.

Other jackets will be distributed thru nonprofit organizations that help children and adults who need some assistance.