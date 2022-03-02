ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Liquor stores in Abilene are faced with an important decision, as many are boycotting Russian products; will they keep Russian vodkas on the shelves or pull them?

Johnny Johnson took all of his Russian products from the shelves of Big Johnson Liquor eight years ago, when Russia invaded Crimea.

“There’s plenty of great alternatives than to give Russia the money, so I just stopped buying it,” Johnson explained.

Now, he is seeing other local liquor stores decide if they are going to follow in his footsteps.

“I knew that one little liquor store in Texas wasn’t gonna make a difference, but it was a start,” he said.

With that decision, Johnson said he is proud that he has not restocked Russian products since.

“Knowing that I haven’t given Russia a dime since 2014,” Johnson said, “has made me happy.”

James Cockfield, however, says that won’t be pulling any Russian products from his shelves.

“I have no reason to throw away money I’ve already spent,” Cockfield explained.

As owner of FILO Liquors, he explained that he is fully supportive of Ukraine, but he believes this will actually hurt small businesses, instead of impacting Russia.

“Hurting small businesses by false sanctions is not something that anyone should really care to do,” said Cockfield.

Ken Baker, owner of the Waterhole, believes that pulling vodka would hurt families in Russia who are also against the war.

“Is that appropriate? I’m not the one to make that call, but it’s something to consider,” Baker pondered.

He found that they only had one Russian vodka in his store, and because of the pressure he felt to make a decision, they took it off the shelf.

Even though it is off the shelf for now, he said, “It’s good vodka. we’ll bring it back out.”

Each proprietor said that this is the beauty of living in America- that each owner gets to make their own decision, and they are making the best decisions for their stores.

Although the liquor stores in Abilene are having differing views about this subject for now, this could change as the war progresses.