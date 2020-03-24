Anson teachers organize caravan to greet students stuck at home

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) – Anson teachers took caring on tour Monday afternoon with a parade through town, reminding homebound students that just because class is out of session doesn’t mean they’re off the minds of educators.

The vehicles driven by elementary, middle and high school teachers were escorted through the city by Anson police officers, the Anson Volunteer Fire Department and Jones County Sheriffs deputies.

Organizer Priscilla Cook is the counselor at Anson Elementary and says she got the idea to host the caravan after seeing similar parades on social media.

“It’s a great day, it’s bright and we’re excited to see our babies,” said Cook.

The caravan’s participants wound through practically every street in the city. Teachers waved to students stood in front yards or like Kaylinn Tyson along the main drag of the town carrying homemade signs.

When asked what Tyson would say to her favorite teacher if she had the chance, she said she’d simply share how much she means to her.

“I would say I love you,” said Tyson.

Cook says more caravans could be in the future for Anson ISD depending on how long students are out of school.