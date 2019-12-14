Christmas comes early at Hendrick Children’s Hospital

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Even in the best of times, a hospital stay can be scary for a child. During the holidays, it’s easy to see how some kids may feel a bit out of the Christmas spirit. Thanks to the Texas State Guard, kids at Hendrick Children’s Hospital have something to smile about.

More than 2500 toys were dropped off this year, and they aren’t just for the kids who are stuck in the hospital through the holidays.

Texas State Guard Chaplain John Matthews said, “We want to bless them and their family, so it’s not just for the children who are sick. We allow them to collect toys for siblings as well.”

Marleigh is one of those children. She picked out a doll for herself, and decided a plush duck would be an excellent fit for her sister.

“As we understand it, because of medical expenses, these may be the only gifts they get, so that’s one of the reasons why we do it”, said Matthews.

Judging by the reaction of the families picking out their toys on the first day, a little help goes a long way.

Marleigh’s mother, Jessica Delacot-Smith, said, “We’re extremely grateful for everybody who does everything that they do for our kids who go through the treatments they go through.”

A total of eight kids were in the playroom to pick out their toys just after donation. For the other eleven, it’s safe to say the scene will be much the same as it was for the first group.