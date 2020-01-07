City of Stamford hoping to better neighborhoods, tearing down old homes

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Stamford is deciding to clean up its act after years of watching run-down homes take over neighborhoods, all part of Mayor James Decker’s plan to #BetterStamford.

New residents Dan and Dawn Miller stepped into Stamford with one thing on their mind.

“I told Dan, ‘Is this not the most incredible house?'” said Dawn Miller.

The two hoped to open the door to a new future for this historic home.

“One of my dreams has always been to open up a bed and breakfast,” said Dan Miller.

The only problem was what laid around the corner, a condemned home that sat vacant for years.

“In the winter, you could see the burned-out arch on the side of the house, and that’s what would stare at us from the second and third floors,” said Dawn Miller.

“Our first thought was, ‘Um can we tear that down?'” said Dan Miller.

“It felt in certain areas as if you had to ask, ‘You know, did people care about certain parts of Stamford?’ The answer is yes,” said Dawn Miller.

Mayor Decker is leading the charge to tear down these old homes in hopes of bringing a little bit of sunshine to Stamford.

“If you drive through town and all you see are high weeds and vacant houses and you think, ‘Well does anybody even live here anymore? Does anybody want to?” said Decker. “It feels like a cloud has just lifted off the lot.”

“This has had a chain effect,” said Dan Miller. “Neighbors have been painting their houses, tearing down old outbuildings, putting in new driveways, new garages. People are taking an interest in upgrading their own properties because the town itself is improving.”

Decker says the city has helped tear town 25 buildings since October, and they hope to continue with the process in the coming months.

“It’s like the old saying, ‘How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.’ It’s the same thing. We want to be able to show folks how big the scope of the issue is, and then just continue to tear down one bite at a time until we can get to the end,” said Decker.

The city says many of these properties were acquired through foreclosures.

The city hopes residents will now buy these lots and either expand their property or bring in new businesses.