Coronavirus negatively impacting Taylor Co. budget

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The coronavirus lockdown has had an impact on most everything we do, including local governments and their budgets.

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls says the county’s revenue will be about $250,000 less than expected because tax income has been cut by the lockdown.

“We need some revenue. I mean that’s really kind of what the bottom of the line is on all this stuff. We’ve got to get some revenue in here,” said Judge Downing Bolls.

Lost revenue has occurred due to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has obviously affected a lot of businesses, how they operate. We’re still feeling the impact of that,” said Bolls.

The 86th Texas legislature passed Senate Bill 2, known as the Texas Property Tax Relief and Reform Act, but changes won’t be seen in Taylor County until 2021.

The bill reduces the amount of property tax revenue collected because officials believe Texas residents are being driven from their homes due to high taxes.

“There’s no additional tax revenue coming in for the first three months of the year. March the first we will see then the new tax revenue become available to us to start spending,” Bolls says.

The cap to increase taxes is now at 3.5%. If the county decides to raise the cap higher than 3.5%, it must first gain voter approval.

“It really is incumbent on us to stay within 3.5% to try to get the additional tax revenue we need,” Bolls said.

The county is hoping this new change will help them out financially as costs continue to escalate in the area.

“Our budget this year, we had, about $250,00 in revenue, increase in revenue, and we had about $4.2 million in requests,” Bolls said.

As budgets get smaller, officials are trying to figure out a game plan in the midst of this pandemic.

“I mean, it’s going to be a tight, tight, tight budget,” Bolls said. “We’re just having to do it, because we have to do it. We have to get our budget under control.”

Judge Bolls breaks down the The Taylor County Budget and the Texas Property Tax Relief and Reform Act of 2019 as follows: