Decades of memories, over 35 years lost in a Hawley house fire

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – The Herweck family lived in their home for over 35 years before it went up in flames this past weekend. Thankful no one was hurt, it’s a long road ahead before things get back to normal.

Elaine Herweck was asleep when she heard a big bump and the voice from her granddaughter.

“I started to get up and see if she was okay, and about that time she hit the door and said ‘the house was filled with smoke,’” she said.

Valuables and cherished possessions gone with no promise of them being replaced.

“Because we live too far out, too far away from the water,” she said, “we had not been able to insure it. if we would’ve insured, it would have been huge.”

And the coronavirus pandemic isn’t making things any easier. She couldn’t buy new clothes if she wanted to.

“Those are the types of things you take for granted. that ordinarily you could walk into any store and look for what you need,” she said. “You can’t do that now because they’re all closed and shuttered.”

A school nurse for Abilene Independent School District, the Taylor County Parent Teacher Association set up a GoFundMe. she said one of the hardest things is not being able to share a hug.

“And I have to admit I broke that hugging rule. I’ve got some hugs and given some hugs,” she said.

But she said she has been overwhelmed with love over the virtual hugs and support on Facebook.

To donate to the Herweck GoFundMe, click the link here.