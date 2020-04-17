The Food Bank of West Central Texas says the need for food is higher than ever

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – With now racks filled with grains and beans and crate on crate filled with even more goods, Ronnie Kidd Chief Executive Officer of the Food Bank of West Central Texas said when covid-19 hit Abilene in mid-March, they were low on inventory.

“Through some generous donations, we were able to source a lot of food,” he said.

In response, they came up with packing premade boxes to cover the rising need and equip local food pantries with the essentials.

“The boxes are about 20 to 22 pounds of shelf stable food,” he said. “Vegetables, proteins some pasta and it should last several days for a family of four.”

With not even a full month of activity Kidd said they’ve handed out 20 percent more food in three weeks through the boxes.

“We’ve probably built close to a thousand so far, and we’re continuing to make them,” he said.

Warehouse Manager Jason Keefer said they had about 638 boxes stacked just today.

“We have 80 that are going to the town of roscoe today, and then I have fellas that are making these every day,” Keefer said. “so, we’re making anywhere between 70 and 80 boxes a day.”

Kidd said he expects the demand to get higher, but through the continued community’s help and support through donations, they will continue to serve.