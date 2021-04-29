Hardin-Simmons University holds grand opening for Don Bridges Courtyard

ABILENE Texas, (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) has a new place for students and teachers to meet outside.

It will be a place for the students to socialize and study, with WiFi, charging stations, and standing tables.

HSU leaders and staff are dedicating this new courtyard in honor of their late general contractor Don Bridges.

Student Government Association president Elizabeth Waters says they couldn’t have given it a better name.

“Because he poured into us always, and he did whatever he could do to help us and help the university,” Waters says.

Bridges’s son Steve says after 54 years of watching his dad build the campus, this was a special tribute for his family.

“To come back and enjoy the university with them dedicating the plaza’s name for 34 years of service, it’s just a beautiful thing,” Bridges says.

The senior Bridges built many building on the HSU campus, and Steve says it was a family affair.

“He had three sons, and we all worked here over the years. We were mainly his wrecking crew,” Bridges says.

Bridges says he is excited for the students to enjoy the new plaza.

“Building the plaza at this time was really appropriate in light of the COVID pandemic that has come, because it’s going to keep people outside and safe,” he says.

Bridges is not the only one who’s excited. Waters says she’s happy to finish her student service with this project.

“As I leave, because I know how many memories I’ve made in this library with my friends studying, and should be able to do it outside makes it even more enjoyable. To enjoy God’s creation and the weather, and to be able to have community with it, inside and outside,” Waters says.

HSU says they finished the project a year ahead of schedule.