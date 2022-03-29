ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Kids at Day Nursery of Abilene got a fresh perspective of the nearby construction downtown on Tuesday thanks to a Key City resident.

After seeing a KTAB.KRBC story about kids at the center being able to see the construction from their windows, First Financial Bank’s Grant Administrator for the Dian Graves Owen Foundation, Jane Beard, got an idea.

“If they like watching it on the ground floor, I think a view from the 10th floor would really be fun, and so Cynthia said, ‘Absolutely, we’d love to bring them,'” Beard said.

After traveling 10 stories up, the little ones have a new perspective of the Abilene growth.

“For them to be able to see what they have been seeing from the ground level for a few months now from the 10th floor of a building here, it was pretty cool,” Day Nursery of Abilene President and CEO Cynthia Pearson said.

Beard also read them Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel, educating them on construction even further and giving them their own copy at the end.

Heede Crane Company in Hillsboro, Texas also saw our previous story and decided to surprise them with stickers and another gift.

“These shirts from the Heed Crane Company, the back says, ‘The Sky’s the Limit,’ which we think is such a cool slogan,” Pearson said.

Pearson says the slogan is a perfect representation of what they are trying to teach their kids each day.



“The sky’s truly is the limit for these children who are just learning,” Pearson said.

