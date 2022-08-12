ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the hottest summers on record to one of the worst snow storms, with several severe weather storms throughout.

“The last couple of years, he’s been my right hand man,” boasted KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols. “We’re going to miss him around here, he’s a great professional and forecaster.”

In 2021, Gilday helped rebrand KTAB Daybreak to KTAB Mornings, welcoming the show’s newest member, Maxine Ridling.

“Zach made me laugh from the very beginning, and I have no doubt he’s going to make some people smile in Arkansas, too,” Ridling said. “His new team will need to teach him how to call the hogs, and I can’t wait to watch.”

Gilday’s last day with KTAB Mornings was Friday, August 12th. Good luck, Zach!