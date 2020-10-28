KTAB names new powerhouse evening news team

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — KTAB News is proud to announce the addition of Joni McKinnon to its evening team.

Joni will anchor KTAB News at 5 and join Bob Bartlett for both KTAB News at 6 and KTAB News at 10 on weekdays. Additionally, Joni will host the 4 o’clock lifestyle show “KTAB 4U,” where she first joined the KTAB family more than 5 years ago.

“We are thrilled to add someone of Joni’s caliber to our evening team,” said KTAB Vice President and General Manager Albert Gutierrez. “This further cements our position as the Big Country’s most trusted news source. Joni has an undeniable connection to our audience and is extremely connected to our community.”

Together, Bob and Joni create the Big Country’s most experienced news team. Bob has nearly 50 years of experience in journalism with 41 of those years on KTAB.

“Bob and Joni are not just two people reading the news,” said KTAB News Director Travis Ruiz. “Bob and Joni have lived in and embraced Abilene for decades. They are your trusted friends and neighbors providing you with local news that impacts you.”

Joni is a third-generation Abilene native who graduated from Wylie High School and studied theatre at McMurry University.

“I am looking forward to being part of a news team with coverage the Big Country counts on every day,” said Joni. “KTAB is part of my history and now it’s part of my future. It’s exciting to be able to serve the Abilene community, whom I love and know personally.”

When she’s not in the newsroom, Joni’s passion is with her family. Her three children, from college to elementary, keep her on her toes. Joni spends her free time attending the sporting and extracurricular events of her children, and those of her nieces and nephews. She loves reading, live music, the Dallas Cowboys and fabulous high heels.

Joni makes her debut on KTAB News on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

