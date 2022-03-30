ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man is finding a way to turn his hobby into a fundraising effort so he and his wife can afford to adopt a child.

Abilene man Joel Paris loves to bake.

“A couple years ago my wife and I lived in Germany and one thing you fall in love with pretty much anywhere is bread,” Paris said.

Paris now wants to bring that back to the Big Country.



“When we moved to the states and moved to Abilene, several years passed and I came to the realization that I missed fresh baked bread,” Paris said.

So when he isn’t working at his other jobs, you can find him in the kitchen baking loaves of bread for the community.

He also adds his own unique touch, with stencils of freezer paper with a little water and rice flower to make each loaf. But what has always been a hobby, has now become something he does for a cause. Paris and his wife are hoping to adopt a child to add to their family, something that would cost them about $30,000.

“A lot of families, when they are going through this process they have to have some kind of help,” Paris said.

The couple took a class with Abilene’s Christian Homes and Family Services that asked them to raise money, which gave his wife Kendra an idea.



“One of the ways that we share life with people is through food and meals, and so Joel had this hobby of baking, and so we thought we could bring people along on that journey with us to share that with them,” Kendra said.

Joel wasn’t convinced the bread would be a big hit at first, but decided to give it a try anyway. Their friend Erin Easley, who has also adopted a child from Christian Homes, wanted to lend a hand.



“I talked at like, a parent weekend at Christian Homes and so I told Sherry, ‘Hey, did you know that this is how they are making money?’ and then she shared it on Facebook and then it blew up from there,” Easley said.

The Paris family says they have raised several thousand dollars so far and are hoping to have enough to add to their family soon.

If you would like to buy a loaf of bread or donate to their adoption fund– you can visit Joel’s instagram page @joelmparis