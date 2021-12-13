Memories are all that remain after 82-year-old Abilene man’s home destroyed in fire last weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An 82-year-old Abilene man is reeling after several unfortunate events, including losing his home to a fire over the weekend.

Charles May’s home was left in rubble after a house fire this past weekend. May built the house with his wife, Joyce, who passed away 2 months ago, but she left it in good hands.

May’s grandson Danny Guerra says he couldn’t save anything except the clothes on his back.



“Granny was going to leave me the house too, she left me in her will,” Guerra said.

After her passing, Guerra and his fiancée were determined to fix up the house and make it nice for his grandad and for the future.

Guerra’s fiancée Cheyene Shaw says, “It sucks that we won’t be able to raise our children here someday, but we just want to make sure grandad is taken care of.”

Although they weren’t able to save the house, they were able to save some memories from it.

“I pulled out what I could of the photos, they had like two safes in there, they’re melted but I got ’em. Couple of family photos, they’re black, but we got ’em,” Guerra said.

Although the loss of the home has been hard, the family isn’t giving up hope just yet.

“We’re hoping that we can eventually raise enough to maybe rebuild or find him another small place of his own,” Shaw said.

In the meantime, they are thankful for what they do have.

“We have each other, that’s the important part, that’s the main thing that keeps us going,” Guerra said.