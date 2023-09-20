ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new way to manage waste in large dumpsters has made its way to Abilene, and it is meant to save money for local businesses. However, the owner has been hit with some hurdles after being open for right around a month.

Dylan Duggan told KTAB/KRBC he opened Texas Trash Solutions to offer a unique way of compacting waste so businesses can save money on hauling refuse off to the landfill.

This is a large expense many people do not think about, at least according to owner of Uniqu3 Solutions, Jose Valenzuela.

Valenzuela said every penny counts because the trips to the landfill adds up quickly. On average, his company spends about $1,500 to haul their dumpsters off to the landfill, but the most he has ever spent during one project was “somewhere around $20,000.”

Although Valenzuela hasn’t utilized Duggan’s services, these high expenses are what Duggan is hoping to cut down with his compactor.

“We can come in, use our compaction unit, and give you more space in your dumpster for a much lower price than what it would cost to haul it off,” ensured Duggan.

However, after being opened for just a short amount of time, some business owners expressed some concern over the compactor possibly being used in any company’s dumpster.

KTAB/KRBC spoke with management at Thornton’s Dumpster Rentals, who said they see how there could be a cut in their profit margin. While the manager explains he doesn’t have a problem with this company, he wouldn’t allow the compactor to go into their dumpsters until there is a mutually profitable agreement.

Because of this, Duggan is largely only using the compactor in his own dumpsters.

“I don’t intend on compacting anybody else’s dumpsters unless they explicitly give us permission to do so,” Duggan promised.

However, Duggan said another problem has come up, “The city has a contract for a lot of the waste that Abilene actually produces, which is understandable.” This puts a major limit on what waste Duggan can service.

Despite these hurdles, Duggan told KTAB/KRBC he was hopeful he can still help local business owners in the area, like Valenzuela.

“The compaction unit is something that definitely sets us apart from our other competitors, but we’d like it to be known that we don’t consider it that backbone of TTS,” added Duggan. “We do what we say we’re going to do. That’s really the backbone of any business. This is really just another tool in the tool box, and hopefully we can save money for businesses and citizens along the way.”

Some dumpster services charge based on weight, and in those cases, the compactor would help the dumpster service to make fewer trips, not necessarily the business using it.

The City of Abilene declined to comment on this matter.