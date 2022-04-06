SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – To wrap up KTAB’s Remarkable Women series, one Sweetwater woman has really done it all, and all for her community.

Nominated by her husband, Tye, Remarkable Women finalist Dr. Jennifer Liedtke is an Obstetrician/Gynecologist (OB-GYN) with Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater.

(tafp.org) Texas Academy of Family Physicians: Dr. Jennifer Liedtke, Nov. 2019

When she’s not helping moms deliver babies, this OB-GYN is likely taking her own little ones to school or extracurricular activites- all with a smile on her face.

“I think God gave me the talent to serve, and I just put all my effort into that… If they’re grateful, that’s enough for me,” Dr. Liedtke said. “I don’t think I’m doing more than what God called me to do in this world.”

Among the laundry list of accomplishments belonging to Dr. Liedtke, she hosted a Picnic in the Park fundraiser to build Nolan County’s first all-inclusive playground.

The Picnic in the Park fundraiser came packed with live music, a silent auction and coolers were welcomed.

This new park is planned to live adjacent to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.