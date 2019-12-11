Santa’s Helpers toy drive taking place at Walmart from 9AM to 6PM

Christmas should be a happy time for kids, but many local agencies do not receive help providing toys for some Big Country children. So years ago, KTAB began the Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive. Since then, MANY of you have become KTAB Santa’s Helpers, giving toys and making a difference in a child’s life.



Can YOU be a KTAB Santa’s Helper? Your donation of a new unwrapped toy will help many children of the Big Country have a very Merry Christmas.

You can help again this holiday season by donating a new unwrapped toy now through December 11th at the KTAB Studios, Abilene Eye Institute, Quail Hollow Apartments or Hardin-Simmons University. KTAB will be having the official toy drive at the Wal-mart on Southwest Drive and TX-351 on December 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Put a smile on a child’s face. Become a KTAB Santa’s Helper!



All donations will benefit local non-profit organizations.