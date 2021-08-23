St. Vincent Ballet Folklorico performs “Mi Tierra Mexicana” at the Paramount Theater

Vanessa Rodriguez started dancing when she was three years old.

“Originally I went to my dad’s competitions when he was a dancer growing up and when I saw it when I was little I was like ‘whoa I really wanna do that’ so it really sparked something in me to kind of start something,” Rodriguez said.

And the St Vincent’s Ballet Folklorico “Mi iTerra Mexicana” is her first show as a performer.

“I’m really excited, it makes me very proud because as much as I know about it I’m always learning more about it and just seeing more I think it’s just crazy, it’s an honor to keep doing this,” Rodriguez said.

The ballet folklorico narrates how Mexico progressed throughout the centuries since the natives with dances from Los Concheros and moving on to cities like Nuevo León, Guerrero, Veracruz and Jalisco.

“I think it just shows a lot about how our people are and our personalities where we came from what our traditional wear was,” Rodriguez said.

“Which are the staple dances of Mexico,” Director and Artistic Choreographer Alvaro Muñoz. “What they are going to take away is the history, learn more about the culture, of the people in Mexico.”

The dancers have been preparing for this show for two years and after countless hours of rehearsal and workshops

“It’s’s finally here, it paid off. I think the kids have worked really really hard, I am beyond super proud of them,” Muñoz said.

Sharing with the Abilene community what they love as well as their culture and traditions.