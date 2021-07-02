Sweetwater PD searching for suspect in connection to ‘series of burglaries’

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) is asking for help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a series of burglaries.

SPD says an arrest warrant has been issued for Jonathan Gage McGough, who is suspected of burglary of a vehicle.

Additional charges could be forthcoming, SPD says.

Anyone with information on McGough’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sweetwater police at (325) 236-6686.

If you would like to submit an anonymous tip, you can do so at NolanCountyCrimeStoppers.org, by downloading the free P3 Tips app to your phone, or calling Crime Stoppers at (325) 235-8477.