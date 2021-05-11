Taylor Co. Sheriff’s Office approaching its largest-ever deputy shortage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sheriff Ricky Bishop says the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) could be approaching the biggest shortage of deputies in its history.

“It’s been several weeks since we’ve received an application and some of it, I think, is the fact that people can stay at home and make more money on unemployment than they can get working, so they don’t want to,” Sheriff Bishop says.

But he says it wasn’t always like this.

“It used to be you had to turn people away, they wanted to come help people. Nobody wants to do that anymore,” Bishop says.

The sheriff has been working to increase the salaries of his deputies.

“The starting salary at the jail is $37,000. For a single person, that’s decent money, especially for someone straight out of high school, which we get a lot of,” he says.

The Abilene Police Department is also currently recruiting applicants for its academy class 59.

