ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — What better place to write a children’s book than in the Storybook Capital of the World? That is exactly what three Abilene women are working on as they spread awareness about Down Syndrome.

Angie Martin, a woman whose adoptive daughter, Hope, was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, Cheryl Etter, a woman whose son, Ethan, was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, and Katelyn Mills, a woman whose struggle with Cystic Fibrosis seemed to not relate to the other two, are all working together to spread awareness.

Although they were all acquaintances, these women were brought together by one desire: “to encourage younger moms that have kids with Down Syndrome,” as Etter says.

The idea to write a children’s book came about after two of these women helped each other walk through the struggles of being a parent to a child with a disability.

“You have this dream in your head of what life’s going to be like,” says Etter.

Martim says she wrote almost the entire book in the middle of one night.

Once it was written, they approached Mills, who had started drawing while dealing with worsening symptoms from her Cystic Fibrosis.

“To help me cope with the side effects of deteriorating health,” says Mills.

Soon after, she began illustrating the book.

“It gave me something to be really proud of,” she says.

These three ladies were working miles away from each other, as Etter lived in Florida, Martin lived in Abilene, and Mills lived in the Metroplex.

They have all moved to Abilene for various reasons, and now they are getting ready to publish this book.

“We’ve crafted something that is in itself extraordinary like they are,” says Martin.

The book shows the stages of a newborn child with Down Syndrome, and it is about Down Syndrome, friendship, and adoption.

They hope to publish the book on World Down Syndrome Day, which is March 21, to highlight the friendship their children have formed and to show the value of people with disabilities.

“While Hope and Ethan have different needs than I do, all three of us have special needs, and all three of us are valued,” says Mills.

The women plan to make this book a series, showing how different children with Down Syndrome are at each stage of their life. This first book is titled “Extra,” referring to the extra chromosome in individuals with Down Syndrome, and it is about the stage of life between zero and three.