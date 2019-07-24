KTAB On the Road: Anson VFD continues work on new structure

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) – The Anson Volunteer Fire Department is continuing its work on a large structure that will eventually be the department’s new meeting and exercise room.

The building is a metal 40’x60′ structure on the same lot as the current department. Fire Chief Perry Thomson says the funds the department was given to build the structure would only cover the cost of the building itself, ultimately deciding that its members would pitch in to complete it.

Volunteer firemen have been working for several months on the structure, and seeing his volunteers put in the work to continue improving it has given Chief Perry a sense of pride.

“When we started working with all these guys chipping in, welding, cutting, carrying, doing saws and all this. I was proud of them,” said Chief Perry.