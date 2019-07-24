KTAB On The Road: Colorful legacies live on at Anson memorial park

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) – Colorful additions have spruced up the Pat Seballos and Sylvia Moreland memorial park in downtown Anson.

With murals now painted on the walls and small metal sculptures added to the patches of grass, the budding memorial is shaping into a bright spot on the stretch of highway that passes through the small community.

City Manager Sonny Campbell says colorful improvements have been a labor of love by the community, with city workers, middle school and high school art students pitching in to liven up the former vacant lot.

“It makes the heart happy when you drive by and you see color rather than seeing weeds and grass and things like that,” said Campbell.

EJ Hernandez is the public works director for the city of Anson and is also the nephew of the late Seballos. He says working on the progressing memorial has been a touching experience.

“Everytime we pass by here we do remember her more. I talk to my kids and I tell them ‘that’s dedicated to your aunt’ and they like it a lot,” said Hernandez.