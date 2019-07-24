KTAB On The Road: history of the iconic Jones County Courthouse

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) – Completed in 1910, the Jones County Courthouse has stood proudly in Anson for more than 100 years.

County Judge Dale Spurgin has worked in the courthouse for 16 years but recalls his time spent inside with his mother who was employed by the agriculture extension office back in the 1960s.

“Back then with the cold war, the basement – it was a fallout shelter. You can still see the emblems,” said Judge Spurgin

The last major renovations to the courthouse were done back in the mid 90s where more hidden historical touches were uncovered, such as the wagon wheel mural painted on the ceiling of the district courtroom.

“When they took the false ceiling out they found this mural. They were so excited to see that historical piece to be preserved but it had been hidden all those years,” said Judge Spurgin.

With no known renovations coming soon, the Jones County Courthouse will keep watch over Anson for many years to come.