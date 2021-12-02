KTAB Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive happening Friday at Walmart: Here’s how you can help

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — KTAB Santa’s Helpers is underway again in 2021 and will pick up steam with a toy drive on Friday.

The drive will be held at the south side Walmart located at 4350 Southwest Drive from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Christmas should be a happy time for kids, but many local agencies do not receive help providing toys for some Big Country children. So years ago, KTAB began the Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive. Since then, many Abilene residents have become KTAB Santa’s Helpers, giving toys and making a difference in a child’s life.

If you’d like to help brighten a child’s day this Christmas, bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Walmart on Southwest Drive tomorrow.