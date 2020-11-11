KTAB to air Big Brothers Big Sister ‘Bigger Together’ Telethon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene will be hosting their first Telethon. The event will air on KTAB at 6:00 p.m.

Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit that partners with parents/guardians, volunteers, and donors to provide children with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change lives for the better, forever.

Due to COVID-19, the non-profit has canceled several of their events including fundraisers.

The “Bigger Together” Telethon, will give the public the chance to donate to the organization via text message.

The event promises a night full of entertainment; featuring Aaron Watson, Zach Williams from Lone Bellow, and Chip Townsend, a multi-time Hall of Fame Inductee for martial arts.

You can watch the event on KTAB from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or you can stream in on bigcountryhomepage.com

For more information go to www.bbbstx.org/westcentraltexas/