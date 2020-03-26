KTAB to host Gov. Greg Abbott for exclusive interview today at 5 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — KTAB’s Stacie Lopez will hold an exclusive interview with Texas Governor Greg Abbott today during the 5 p.m. news on KTAB.

The governor will answer several questions, including some submitted by KTAB Facebook fans.

If you have a question you’d like to ask the governor during this interview only on KTAB, click here to submit it on Facebook before 5 p.m.