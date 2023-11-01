ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Is there a remarkable woman in your life? Nominate her for KTAB’s 2024 Remarkable Women contest and she’ll get the chance to be celebrated alongside other incredible women in this national program!

Is there a woman you know of in the Big Country who routinely goes above and beyond for her community? Tell us about her!

Nominations open Wednesday, November 1 and will close Thursday, November 30.

Four finalists will be chosen by an esteemed panel, and during National Women’s History Month in March, KTAB will air exclusive interviews and showcase just how remarkable each finalist is every Tuesday throughout the month. We want to honor them for their great contributions they’ve made in the community and across the nation.

Our 2024 Remarkable Woman will be announced at the beginning of April and she will be awarded a big check for $1,000 to go to a non profit of her choosing. Then, she’ll be flown into Hollywood, California for the national Remarkable Women event by Nexstar.

At the Remarkable Women event in early April, Nexstar will reveal five regional semifinalists. Lastly, a national winner will be announced at what’s promised to be a “star-studded” award ceremony. The winning woman will be featured in a national 60-minute program that will air in May. In addition, she will get $10,000 to donate to her non-profit.

Follow this link and tell KTAB all about just how remarkable your nominee is!