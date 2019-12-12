KTAB’s 20th anniversary Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive is huge success

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — KTAB news is proud to announce another successful Santa’s Helpers toy drive thanks to our sponsors, Lawrence Hall Abilene, Quail Hollow Family Housing, Abilene Eye Institute and Hardin-Simmons University.

“Our 20th anniversary Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive was a tremendous success thanks to our amazing audience,” said KTAB News Director Travis Ruiz. “It’s a true testament to the Spirit of the Big Country and how we always come together to help our friends and neighbors in need.”

To see more from Wednesday’s successful toy drive, including interviews with the nonprofits these toys will be benefiting, watch the attached videos.

Dan Cox from the Noah Project talks to Stacie about the importance of the Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive for their residents.

Candace Jones of Quail Hollow Family Housing tells Sam about their involvement in the community.

Revolution Strings performs live at Santa’s Helpers during KTAB News at 5.

Hannah Wiginton from New Horizons and Sheri Bennet from Mission Abilene tell Bob and Stacie just how much the Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive helps their organizations.

Katherine Bisson from Hope Haven joins Bob and Stacie to tell about their involvement in the Abilene community.

Tom Ambrose from Ben Richey Boys Ranch tells Bob and Stacie all about the positive impact the Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive has on the organization.