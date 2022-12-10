ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Christmas draws near, the 2022 Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive is switching gears from collecting donations to placing the gifts under the tree for bright-eyed children to open on Christmas day.

Each year, many local agencies do not receive aid to purchase Christmas presents for children in the Big Country. To help give those kids a fun-filled Christmas, KTAB started the Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive. Children have sent letters to Santa asking for clothes, shoes, arts and crafts, squishmallows and more.

Although December 9 was the last day to drop off donations, the toy drive is not finished yet. The process of sorting, wrapping and transporting has just begun.

This year, the Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive will benefit children served by these local non-profits:

This years drive collected hundreds of toys so that children served by these non-profits will be able to open up their new toys for Christmas. The cash donated will be used to purchase even more toys to gift to children in the Big Country.

This could not have been possible without the support of sponsors (Lawrence Hall Abilene, Quail Hallow, Junk Warehouse, Air-Tech, Low Law Firm and A-town Cleaners), and our KTAB Santa’s Helpers. Your contributions will help make local kids Christmas a little brighter this year.