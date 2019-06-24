Kyle McAlister sworn in for 3rd term on Abilene City Council

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Kyle McAlister was sworn in for his third term on the Abilene City Council Monday morning.

“It has been a long six months. A very long six months,” McAlister said.

Council got to work early Monday morning, canvassing and certifying votes from the June 15 runoff election.

Incumbent councilman McAlister beat attorney Cory Clements in a very close race for place 5 on the council.

“I want to thank my supporters, many of them are here today, for just standing with me in all of this. I thank the citizens of Abilene for the third opportunity to serve them,” McAlister said.

McAlister takes his seat next to newly-elected place 6 councilman Travis Craver.