ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lake Abilene and Abilene State Park will be closed for the next few days as the annual archery and riffle hunts take place.

Abilene State Park – Texas Parks and Wildlife posted on Facebook to remind the community that both locations will be closed to the public for hunting.

Both locations will be closed to the public at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5 and will reopen at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8.

Only staff and pre-approved hunters will be allowed on the properties during this time. Go to Texas Parks and Wildlife’s website to learn more about these hunts and how to register for future hunts.