Lake Cisco spillway active for first time since 2016 flood improvements

CISCO Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 the Williamson dam spillway at Lake Cisco was active for the first time since the 2016 flood that destroyed the city water treatment plant and washed out a section of Highway 6.

Highway 6 destroyed by flood waters (2016)

Since the flood, major improvements were made to the water treatment plant and the water passageway under highway 6.

“The fact that it went over the dam at the intensity that it did. When that (road) was built. It was not built for that” Said Highway 6 resident Sherry Wright.

Prior to reconstruction the road had only a 4 foot culvert for escaping water to pass through. The record amounts of rain that year proved too much.

The long process of designing and building a new highway 6 left Cisco residents on the north side of the break disconnected from the city.

“A 30 mile drive to Cisco, Eastland almost a 30 mile drive to Albany” Says Wright.

Highway 6 overpass after reconstruction (2021)

The rebuilding was done by the Texas Department of Transportation at no cost to the City. The vastly increased amount of clearance under the bridge now allows large volumes of water to pass by without affecting drivers.

“any time you can get a stretch of highway replaced in the state of Texas I think that’s always an improvement.” Said Cisco Mayor Tammy Douglas.

Though the amount of excess water in 2021 was nowhere near as much as in 2016. Residents and city officials alike are happy to see the improvements working as planned.

“(When the spillway was active again) I was at peace, because I knew that the bridge had been built and that the water would flow correctly.” Said Wright.