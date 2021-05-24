Lake Fort Phantom Hill water plant needs $2M for repairs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After many years of service, the water pumps at Abilene’s main water source are in need of repairs.

City officials say the water plant at Lake Fort Phantom needs $2 million to complete those repairs. 

“This pump station pulls raw water out of Lake Fort Phantom Hill and moves it to our grimes and other water treatment plants,” said Rodney Taylor, director of water utility.  

Taylor says the funds were already set aside from the 2019 budget.

The Abilene City Council will discuss approval for the project, which is expected to cost $2 million, at Thursday’s meeting. 

