Lake Stamford Marina bracing for another round of severe flooding

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As rainfall continues to cover the Big Country, severe flooding is becoming a more prominent issue.

Residents at the Lake Stamford Marina say this is not their first flooding rodeo.

An area with a reputation of flooding, residents are preparing for another round of rising waters.

Neal Proctor lives in the area and says that his preparation begins with leaving markers and logging the rising water.

“As the water comes up, we come back and check it [markers] every hour,” Proctor said. “Basically, [we] just measure the time and vertical height of the water.”

Proctor said that the water sat at roughly 4 feet deeper than usual today, but noted that in previous days and weeks, it has gotten close to 8 feet deep.

He warns that if not properly prepared for, the rising water will first infiltrate residents’ septic systems and then rise into their homes.

He also said that any lawn equipment, kayaks, canoes, or trash cans should be moved to higher ground and tied down before the heavy rainfall begins.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe flood warning for Haskell County until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.