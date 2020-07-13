Landgraf asks TEA to eliminate STAAR in 2021

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – State Representative Brooks Landgraf is calling on state leaders to eliminate state standardized testing for the coming school year.

Landgraf sent a letter to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath calling on him to eliminate the STAAR exam for students in the 2021 school year.

“Now, more than ever, we need to allow our teachers the flexibility to teach their students the way they feel is best. And we need our students to be inspired and motivated to learn, not overcome with anxiety about a punitive test being administered in the most unprecedented health crisis, in modern history,” Landgraf wrote in his letter.

The Representative says teachers and students have enough challenges to face without STAAR adding another obstacle. Ector County, specifically, has seen a rapid growth in case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths within the past month.

Landgraf has long opposed the state standardized test and even filed legislation during the last session to do away with the STAAR exam altogether. The legislation ultimately did not pass.