Lane closures set for Ridgemont Drive in City’s first Street Maintenance Fund project

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release)- Beginning Monday, September 23rd, Abilene drivers can expect lane closures on Ridgemont Drive as work gets underway in the City’s first Street Maintenance Fund reconstruction project.

Ridgemont Drive’s two east-side lanes will be closed as crews with Bontke Brothers Construction prepare to mill its surface.

The two west-side lanes of Ridgemont will then convert to two-way traffic. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area, especially as they turn on to Ridgemont Drive from South Clack.

The $993,833 reconstruction of Ridgemont is funded through the City of Abilene’s Street Maintenance Fund, with the majority of funds coming from the Development Corporation of Abilene’s contribution to the Fund.

Work on Ridgemont drive should take about 3 months, or 60 working days to complete, depending on weather conditions.

Residents, drivers, and Ridgemont area property owners with any problems or concerns with the work while it’s underway can contact City of Abilene Engineering Services at 325.676.6281

