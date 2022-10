STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lane on US-277 in Stamford had to be closed off Monday afternoon due to a wreck between a motorcycle and an SUV.

The Stamford Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on US-277 near County Road 287, around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The inside lane headed north was closed off.

Possible injuries of the drivers are unknown at this time and Big Country Homepage will update this article as new information becomes available.