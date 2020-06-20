Large fire burning in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews are responding to a large electrical fire in Sweetwater.

Officials say the fire is burning in the eastern part of town toward the Interstate 20 entrance.

The Sweetwater Fire Department (SFD), Nolan County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Sweetwater police are all responding to the scene.

Active power lines began arcing that caused a fire between the train tracks causing access difficulties.

SFD used hand tools and water packs to get the progress stopped and now they are hitting hotspots and finishing up.

It is currently unknown if anyone is injured.

