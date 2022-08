ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport.

Most details are unknown at this time.

Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire.

It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway 36.

KTAB/KRBC will update this article as more information is released.