ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department, alongside other first responders, swiftly deployed to a West Abilene neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Bystanders on Pueblo Drive and Alameda Road bore witness to a large police presence, resulting in at least one individual being taken into custody, as confirmed by an on-site reporter.

This remains a developing story and KTAB/KRBC has reached out to APD for additional information.

Stay tuned to BigCountryHomepage for the latest updates.