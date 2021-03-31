Last day to submit nominations for 2021 Small Business Awards

Abilene, Texas (Press Release) – As part of National Small Business Week, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce will highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs and small business owners across the Big Country. The Chamber is currently seeking nominations to recognize small businesses during their annual Small Business Week celebrations and Small Business Week Awards luncheon Tuesday, May 4.



Deadline for nominations is today, March 31. The finalists for these awards will be announced at Business After Hours on Thursday, April 15, at Arrow Ford at 5:00 pm.



The Chamber will bestow four important peer recognition awards at the luncheon which are:

Small Business Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Lone Star Dry Goods

Small Business Community Investment Award sponsored by First Financial Bank

Family-Owned Business of the Year sponsored by Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Hyundai

New Business of the Year sponsored by Suddenlink Communications

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will award the following:

Small Business of the Year – SBDC

Woman-Owned Business of the Year – SBDC

Minority-Owned Business of the Year – SBDC

“Challenge has become a large part of our vocabulary over the last year. Between COVID and SNOVID – our small business community has shown grit and determination in navigating the many challenges that have been put in their path,” said Doug Peters, President & CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. “That’s why this year’s Small Business Week is perhaps more important than ever before. It’s a time that we, as a community, pause to celebrate the job creators, the risk-takers and those whose bodies and minds are filled with the entrepreneurial spirit.”



Activities for Small Business Week include:

Mon., May 3 – Economic Reboot Ribbon Cutting

Tues., May 4 – Salute to Small Business Week Awards Luncheon

Wed., May 5 – Wake Up Wednesday – Small Business Week Edition

Thurs., May 6 – Entrepreneurship Bootcamp

Fri., May 7 – Tribute to Small Businesses Social Media Day

For more information, criteria, or to nominate a small business, click here.