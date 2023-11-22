ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether it’s a can of cranberry sauce or just one more stick of butter, the day before Thanksgiving is usually the biggest rush grocery stores see each year. North Willis Street United Supermarket Store Director Lucinda Luevano said they have a term for the day in her line of work.

“Black Friday in a grocery store is probably what I can sum it up as,” Luevano said.

She mentioned that they have been preparing for the holiday season by hiring more staff and stocking up on inventory to ensure customers can find what they need. Much to her delight, shoppers this year seem to be just as prepared for the holidays as they are.

“This is not a typical Thanksgiving. Normally, the day before Thanksgiving, it’s slammed. You can’t find nothing… It’s been steady all day, but it’s been like that pretty much all week,” said Luevano.

This year differs in more ways than one. Luevano shared that she has noticed an interesting trend. Shoppers at her store seem to be moving away from pre-made desserts in favor of purchasing the ingredients needed to make them themselves.

But a lack of lines at the checkout doesn’t mean a stress-free holiday, at least not for everyone. Abilene resident Amanda Gribble was sprinting the aisles Wednesday, looking for the finishing touches on what will be her first-ever traditional Thanksgiving meal to prepare.

“I have never made a turkey, but I’m making my first one tomorrow. I’m gonna make sure I take the stuff out of the inside first. I’ve heard horror stories,” Gribble said.

As Gribble discussed her plans and concerns for this new venture with KTAB/KRBC, a kind stranger interjected to offer her some holiday wisdom.

“I remember my first one. It was scary… It’s been a long time. I’ve cooked many of them now,” said Ann Daley.

For about two decades, Daley has been the holiday chef for her family. Witnessing Gribble starting her own tradition reminded Daley of her early days of being a chef. Daley hoped to share her Thanksgiving preparation experiences with Gribble to give her a good start during the stressful time.

“Well, it’s not all my responsibility anymore. I have a daughter in law that helps. But for over 20 years since the kids were little,” said Daley.

All United and Walmart Supermarkets close at 10:00 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving and will remain closed on Thanksgiving day.