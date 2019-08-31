Dozens injured by shootings in Texas towns, authorities say; 2 suspects sought

ODESSA (Fox News) — At least 20 people have been injured by a shooter who has opened fire in Odessa, Texas, city officials told local outlets Saturday, while a second shooter was believed to be on the loose in nearby Midland.

Odessa officials told KOSA that 20 injuries in connection with the shooting, but authorities have not confirmed any injuries. The public is being urged to avoid Interstate 20.

One suspect is said to be driving a gold vehicle from Odessa to Midland and is armed with a rifle, NewsWest9 said. A second suspect is believed to be driving a U.S. Postal Service van.

“There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes. We will update will more information as soon as possible,” the department said on its Facebook page just before 5 p.m. ET.

