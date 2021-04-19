Latest recorded freeze ever could be heading to the Big Country this week

(KTAB/KRBC) – After a sneak preview of summertime temperatures a couple of weeks ago Mother Nature is yet again throwing another curveball at us.

A powerful cold front, at least for this time of year, is heading the Big Country’s way Tuesday morning and with it cooler and chillier temperatures as well.



Overnight lows on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are expected bottom out around the lower 30s.

This doesn’t mean everyone will see freezing temps, as many will likely stay in the 33°-35° range, but what it does mean is that anyone who does see those 32° and below will be breaking the record latest freeze on record.

Abilene’s previous record latest freeze was April 17th, measured in both 1921 and 1947.