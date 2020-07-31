Launch party getting the Big Country ready for Abilene Walk for Freedom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC )- On Thursday night, people gathered outside the Beltway Park Church to bring awareness and work on putting an end to human trafficking in Abilene and around the world. Beyond Trafficking, the Abilene nonprofit hosting the event, is getting Abilene ready for the second annual Abilene Walk for Freedom by raising awareness about the impact of human trafficking.

“I even when it was happening to me I wanted to believe it wasn’t, and I told myself it only happens in movies or it couldn’t happen to me, but it can happen to anyone and it’s happening right in front of our faces,” said human trafficking survivor Kendall Moses.

“People who are unaware of human trafficking or that don’t have and idea of what’s going on in our communities can come together and get more information,” said Beyond Trafficking Director Kelli White.

Over twenty different Abilene based organizations designed to combat sex trafficking and other forms for abuse were in attendance to tell victims help is available.

“I was at a point where I just didn’t want to live anymore. I didn’t know how to deal with the pain of the things I went through, I didn’t know how to deal with the shame of what I did to get there. Emerald of the Sea helped me find that hope and healing and faith in Jesus Christ again it saved my life,” said Moses.

According to Beyond Trafficking, Mayor Anthony Williams has been a great supporter of their cause, and even though he could not be in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, he sent an informative and heart warming message.

“I-20, that corridor is the second highest, most used corridor for sex trafficking in the state, and although I’m not with you physically, I’m with you in spirit,” said Mayor Williams.

People in attendance ate food, listened to speakers, watched a special balloon release, and had the opportunity to register for the Abilene Walk for Freedom.

“To anyone who is a victim and does not believe they’re survivors, that you’re worth it, because I never believed I was, and you are worth it, and if you reach out and ask for help, we’ll all be here for you,” said Moses.

The second annual Abilene Walk for Freedom is scheduled for this October.

You can find more information about the walk here.