Launch party marks first step for Abilene ‘Walk for Freedom’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Anti-human trafficking advocates hosted a party atop the Grace Museum Tuesday evening to raise awareness of the global issue and pique interest in an upcoming awareness walk.

Several nonprofit groups, and Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, joined members with global nonprofit A21 to get attendees registered for the organization’s “Walk for Freedom” happening October 19th.

Musical performances and inspiring speeches from local trafficking fighters inspired those in attendance to recognize that issue affects all corners of the globe, including the Big Country.

“We hear about it happening all over the world but it’s actually happening here close to home,” said Jamaica Gonzales, Walk for Freedom co-host.

Biodegradable black balloons were also released by those in attendance in honor of the estimated 313,000 children impacted by human trafficking in the state of Texas.

“If we can’t talk about a problem in our community we can’t fix that problem,” said speaker and Director of local nonprofit Emerald of the Sea, Esmeralda Ridilla.

The Walk for Freedom will take place October 19th in downtown Abilene between 9 am – 12 pm.

It is free to participate in the walk. To register follow this link.