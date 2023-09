ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene assisted living facility had to be evacuated after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, residents and employees at a building of Wisteria Place Independent Living were evacuated after, what KTAB/KRBC was told was, a laundry fire erupted.

Multiple units from the Abilene Fire Department filed in to quickly fight the fire.

No injuries were reported.